TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs go up another 2-3° today, with breezy winds and a slight chance for a little mountain build up.

High pressure will push temperatures to record levels through the weekend with the hottest days expected to be Friday and Saturday.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect both days from Tucson westward.

Meteorologist April Madison

