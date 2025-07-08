Dangerous heat and a low grade monsoon pattern

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy and hot again today, with the best chance for widely scattered storms staying mainly south and east of Tucson.

The best areas for coverage will be Graham, Greenlee, and Cochise counties. Expect gusty outflow winds and blowing dust potential with developing storms.

The hottest day of the week will likely occur on Wednesday, with an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM.

Meteorologist April Madison

