Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Dangerous heat and a low grade monsoon pattern

Soaring highs and minimal rain chances
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy and hot again today, with the best chance for widely scattered storms staying mainly south and east of Tucson.

The best areas for coverage will be Graham, Greenlee, and Cochise counties. Expect gusty outflow winds and blowing dust potential with developing storms.

The hottest day of the week will likely occur on Wednesday, with an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network