Daily records threatened to start the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy skies under a ridge of high pressure bringing record or near-record heat to several areas today and Tuesday.

Tucson's forecast high is 86° today and 84° on Tuesday. Both are the current records for February 3rd and 4th, set in 1925.

Several locations will be flirting with, or shattering, records across southeast Arizona today and tomorrow.

Slightly cooler by mid week, but staying 10-12° above average.

Meteorologist April Madison

