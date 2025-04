TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Windy, mostly sunny, and cooler today.

Southwest winds will pick up between 20-30 mph, gusting much higher.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for eastern areas, from 10 AM to 8 PM. A BLOWING DUST AND WIND ADVISORY: is also in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM.

We'll see a significant drop in highs starting today, and leading into the weekend.

Temperatures warm again by early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

