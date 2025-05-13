Critical Fire conditions and roller coaster temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today will bring even stronger winds than yesterday, with extended Red Flag Warnings.

Expect southwest winds up to 30 mph, gusting up to 45-50 mph across the southeast.

A Red Flag Warning & Wind Advisory are in effect from 10 AM - 8 PM today, plus a Blowing Dust Advisory from noon to 7 PM for eastern portions of Cochise county.

High temperatures for the next week will generally be below normal for mid-May.

Less wind on Thursday and Friday and then a return to breezy conditions over the

upcoming weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

