Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Could see another round of afternoon storms

Holding on to enough moisture for more afternoon storm chances
With enough heat, we'll see more afternoon storms
Posted at 5:22 AM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 09:25:39-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If we get enough daytime heating, there is enough moisture in place to build a few isolated to scattered storms again this afternoon and evening.

Highs will be similar to yesterday, around 94° in Tucson.

Drier air will begin moving into the region Thursday, resulting in much less convection
Thursday and dry conditions Thursday night onward with temperatures slowly climbing to several degrees above normal for the weekend. 

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018