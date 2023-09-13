Could see another round of afternoon storms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If we get enough daytime heating, there is enough moisture in place to build a few isolated to scattered storms again this afternoon and evening.

Highs will be similar to yesterday, around 94° in Tucson.

Drier air will begin moving into the region Thursday, resulting in much less convection

Thursday and dry conditions Thursday night onward with temperatures slowly climbing to several degrees above normal for the weekend.

