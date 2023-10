TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's forecast high is 100° today, and the current record stands at 99, set in 1921.

This record heat will continue Friday, then give way to slightly cooler air for the weekend.

A significant pattern change will bring much cooler and unsettled weather next week

beginning Monday.

