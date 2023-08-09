Could be another active day, especially to our south and east

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds will gradually increase again today, with a 30% chance for storms making it into the Tucson area.
Yesterday's monsoon storms also allowed Tucson to finally break it's 100+ streak with a high of 99°.
Seasonable monsoon weather is expected this week with temperatures running closer to
normal and scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms across much of southeast
Arizona.
Drier and hotter weather is expected early next week.
Meteorologist April Madison
MORE WEATHER: Cochise county
Cochise county Wednesday weather
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS