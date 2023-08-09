Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Could be another active day, especially to our south and east

Isolated storm chances continue today, then drier air the rest of the week
Best storm chances across the south and east
Posted at 5:20 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 09:56:04-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds will gradually increase again today, with a 30% chance for storms making it into the Tucson area.

Yesterday's monsoon storms also allowed Tucson to finally break it's 100+ streak with a high of 99°.

Seasonable monsoon weather is expected this week with temperatures running closer to
normal and scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms across much of southeast
Arizona. 

Drier and hotter weather is expected early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise county

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018