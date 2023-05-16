Could be an active day for some

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Expect increasing clouds and scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms through this evening.

Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible, with blowing dust and brief heavy rain at times.

Southeast flow will maintain moisture over the area through Thursday resulting in

scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

Strong gusty outflows from storms will lead to erratic wind conditions at times. South to

southwest flow will gradually develop Friday through the weekend slowly forcing the

moisture out of the area with each passing day.

Meteorologist April Madison

