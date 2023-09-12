Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Could be an active day

Scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening
A chance for more showers and storms this afternoon
Posted at 6:15 AM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 09:23:48-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see clouds, light showers and storms possible through the morning hours, then tapering off.

Lingering moisture combined with daytime heating will allow a better chance for storms this afternoon and evening, if we get enough heating.

Moist westerly flow will result in cooler temps and a chance for showers and storms
through Wednesday, including the nighttime periods.

Thursday onward drier air will move into the region bringing an end to the showers and
thunderstorms with temperatures running just a few degrees above normal. 

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018