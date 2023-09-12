Could be an active day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see clouds, light showers and storms possible through the morning hours, then tapering off.

Lingering moisture combined with daytime heating will allow a better chance for storms this afternoon and evening, if we get enough heating.

Moist westerly flow will result in cooler temps and a chance for showers and storms

through Wednesday, including the nighttime periods.

Thursday onward drier air will move into the region bringing an end to the showers and

thunderstorms with temperatures running just a few degrees above normal.

Meteorologist April Madison

