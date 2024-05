TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will see a cooler day as the weather system that brought the strong winds yesterday continues to push east.

Highs will be 5-8° cooler than Sunday, and below seasonal norms.

Breezy to locally windy conditions, especially east of Tucson will continue for much of the remainder of the week as temperatures warm up.

Meteorologist April Madison

