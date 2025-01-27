Cooler than normal with a chance for rain for the last week of January

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny and cooler today as a system approaches from the west.

We'll see gusty winds at times, with clouds and precipitation chances staying mostly in western Arizona today.

This storm system will approach and move through the area through much of this week, bringing breezy

conditions and chances for valley rain and mountain snow with the best precipitation chances Wednesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

