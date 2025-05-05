Cooler start to the week, with a chance for rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The pacific storm that brought a cooler Sunday with a few showers, will linger through the middle of the week.
This will bring another 20-30% chance for showers and thunder again this afternoon, with highs 15-18° below normal.
Lighter winds with afternoon breezes today and Tuesday.
Temperatures will then rebound the second half of next week, with the possibility for the
century mark returning next weekend.
Meteorologist April Madison
