TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny with west winds 15-20 mph, gusting in the 30s and 40s, with the strongest winds expected east of Tucson.

This passing system will be dry for southern Arizona, but bring a significant and brief drop in highs today.

A quick gain back to the 90s by Wednesday or Thursday.

Meteorologist April Madison

