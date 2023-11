TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cloudy with light sprinkles this morning.

The atmosphere will continue to moisten from the top down, bringing a better shot at rain later today into Friday, then again Saturday.

Seasonably cool temperatures with dry conditions and cold overnight lows are likely to follow this system Sunday into early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

