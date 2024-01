TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hard freeze conditions will last until late morning, with most locations in the 20s to near 30°.

We'll struggle to warm up as the cold front exits the region today, but we should see near seasonal temps by Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures then climb to the 70s by the middle of next week, 4-6 degrees above normal.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS