TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We could see a little virga this morning, before clouds gradually clear.

Highs will stay well below June norms again today, then warming a bit on Saturday.

Below normal temperatures will continue through early next week, then triple-digits return in the second half of the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise County Weather

Cochise county weather update

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS