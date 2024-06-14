Clouds clear, highs climb, excessive heat returns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The virga showers will clear by mid-morning, becoming sunny this afternoon.

As we head into the weekend, expect highs to soar once again. The excessive heat watch is now a warning for parts of Pima county, including Tucson, Saturday and Sunday.

The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect from 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM Sunday.

Temperatures decrease to around normal or a couple degrees above normal into the

middle of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

