Clouds clear, highs climb, excessive heat returns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The virga showers will clear by mid-morning, becoming sunny this afternoon.
As we head into the weekend, expect highs to soar once again. The excessive heat watch is now a warning for parts of Pima county, including Tucson, Saturday and Sunday.
The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect from 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM Sunday.
Temperatures decrease to around normal or a couple degrees above normal into the
middle of next week.
Meteorologist April Madison
