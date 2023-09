TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A relatively quiet day across Southern Arizona with temperatures slightly warmer than usual for this time of year. Highs around Tucson topped out around 100 degrees.

Monsoon activity looks to be limited to start this new week. Most activity Sunday and Monday will be to our north or along the Arizona-New Mexico border.

Tucson is not expected see another 100 degree day over the next seven days.

