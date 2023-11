TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An approaching weather system will bring strong southwest winds to southern Arizona today, with one more day of near-record heat.

A noticeable drop in temps for the second half of the week.

The mostly dry system bringing our cooler temperatures will also bring breezy winds out of the west to southwest today and Wednesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

