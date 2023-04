TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Breezy and mostly clear today as a weather system moves through the state.

Although it won't be as windy as yesterday, we will see gusty winds and a 7-10° drop in temps.

Highs will rebound quickly over the weekend, possibly hitting 90° Sunday and Monday.

Meteorologist April Madison

COCHISE COUNTY FORECAST:

Cochise Friday weather update

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS