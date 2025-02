TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy skies with westerly winds picking up 10-15 mph, and gusting in the 20s.

The strongest winds will be south and east of Tucson, closer to the Arizona-New Mexico border, and the International border.

Highs will stay 5-9° above normal through Saturday, then 10-20° above normal by early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS