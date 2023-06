TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy to start the day, then southwest winds will pick up between 15 and 25 mph, clearing clouds by tonight.

This will bring 2-4° of cooling today, then dropping to the mid 90s the rest of the week.

Isolated thunderstorms possible near the New Mexico border this afternoon, otherwise dry.

Meteorologist April Madison

