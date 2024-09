TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and breezy today, with a few degrees of cooling.

Tropical moisture is expected to bring increasing chances for showers and storms this weekend and much cooler temps.

Highs could drop to the 80s in Tucson by Sunday, then staying below normal for much of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

