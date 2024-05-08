Watch Now
Breezy, sunny, and seasonal

Winds increase today along with dry conditions and seasonally warm highs
Posted at 5:13 AM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 08:13:38-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pretty benign weather pattern with a dry westerly flow and the storm track staying north.

A disturbance passing to our north will increase winds today, especially areas east of Tucson where they will be near critical fire weather.

Warm, dry, and breezy conditions continue into the weekend. The windiest day will be today, especially east of Tucson where locally windy conditions are expected.

High temperatures will be near normal for much of this week, then several degrees above
normal this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

