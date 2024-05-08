Breezy, sunny, and seasonal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pretty benign weather pattern with a dry westerly flow and the storm track staying north.

A disturbance passing to our north will increase winds today, especially areas east of Tucson where they will be near critical fire weather.

Warm, dry, and breezy conditions continue into the weekend. The windiest day will be today, especially east of Tucson where locally windy conditions are expected.

High temperatures will be near normal for much of this week, then several degrees above

normal this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

