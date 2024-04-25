Watch Now
Breezy, dusty, and much cooler air coming

Gusty winds and highs dropping through the end of the week
Highs will briefly drop to the 70s in Tucson
Posted at 5:38 AM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 08:38:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lots of sunshine today, but highs will be 6-8° cooler than yesterday, along with breezy westerly winds 15-25 mph.

Weather systems passing north of our area will continue to bring strong gusty winds through the last half of the week.

Precip chances should generally stay north of the area, but temperatures will fall below average today into Saturday.

High pressure with a rapid warming trend will push temperatures back to well above
average again by Monday and Tuesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Thursday weather

