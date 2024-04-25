Breezy, dusty, and much cooler air coming

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lots of sunshine today, but highs will be 6-8° cooler than yesterday, along with breezy westerly winds 15-25 mph.

Weather systems passing north of our area will continue to bring strong gusty winds through the last half of the week.

Precip chances should generally stay north of the area, but temperatures will fall below average today into Saturday.

High pressure with a rapid warming trend will push temperatures back to well above

average again by Monday and Tuesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

