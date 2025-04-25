Breezy, dry and warm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southwest winds will pick up starting today, and continuing into the weekend, as a dry weather system passes through the state.

This will also bring critical fire weather concerns, blowing dust potential, and a brief cool down.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM, for areas mainly across Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties, and far eastern Pima.

Temperatures will trend cooler by the end of the weekend and then warming back up by

the middle of the new week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

