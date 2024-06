TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting the work week a little cooler than the weekend, with breezy winds and dry conditions.

Monsoon is showing signs of life the second half of the week.

Moisture will begin to increase late into the week which would bring the potential for high-based thunderstorms into this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Monday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS