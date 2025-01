TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a cold start to the day, highs will warm up to 5° above average under increasing clouds.

Gusty morning winds will calm by this afternoon but return again Saturday.

Staying above average for the weekend.

A storm system will move across the area early next week, bringing cooler temperatures, breezy conditions,

and chances for valley rain and mountain snow.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS