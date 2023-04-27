Breezy and warmer today through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a seasonally warm day on Wednesday, highs will begin to climb back to the low 90s today through Saturday, then nearing 100° by Sunday.

A passing weather system on Friday will bring gusty winds to the area resulting in the

potential for critical fire weather conditions.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for most of southeast Arizona from 10 AM to 8 PM Friday.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county under fire weather watch

