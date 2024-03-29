Watch Now
Breezy and warm as unsettled weather heads our way

Staying warm through Saturday, accompanied by strong winds, then rain and snow
Our next round of unsettled weather arrives Easter Sunday
Posted at 5:43 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 09:32:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds will gradually decrease as southwest winds pick up today, 15-25 mph.

We'll stay seasonally warm through Saturday, but winds will be increasing as our next weather system approaches.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from noon to 10 PM Saturday for all of southern Arizona.

Colder temperatures and widespread precipitation chances Easter Sunday into early next
week. Rain and accumulating mountain snow is likely. 

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Friday weather

