Breezy and warm as unsettled weather heads our way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds will gradually decrease as southwest winds pick up today, 15-25 mph.

We'll stay seasonally warm through Saturday, but winds will be increasing as our next weather system approaches.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from noon to 10 PM Saturday for all of southern Arizona.

Colder temperatures and widespread precipitation chances Easter Sunday into early next

week. Rain and accumulating mountain snow is likely.

Meteorologist April Madison

