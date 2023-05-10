Breezy and much cooler today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies and much cooler highs as a weather system passes through the state today.

Highs will drop 8-15° compared to yesterday, with westerly winds 15-25 mph.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect, mainly east of Tucson, from 10 AM to 8 PM.

The storm will move to the northeast for warmer temperatures Friday into the weekend.

However, another weak low is expected to form southwest of Arizona allowing moisture to invade from the east for a chance of showers or a few thunderstorms Saturday night

onward.

Meteorologist April Madison

Red Flag Warning for Cochise County

