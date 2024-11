TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a very warm Thursday, highs will drop 7-10° today, albeit still seasonally warm.

This cool down will be accompanied by strong southwest winds as a winter weather system approaches.

This system will bring a chance of valley rain and mountain snow showers late Saturday night into Sunday from

Tucson east and south.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS