Breezy and cooler today, warmer to end the week

Much cooler air today into early Wednesday, then warming up to end the week
Gusty winds and cooler air, then warmer to end the week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Winds have been picking up between 15-20 mph this morning, gusting up to 40 mph.

This will continue through most of the day, then calming tonight.

Sunny skies today, much cooler air, and freezing temperatures expected tonight into Wednesday morning.

Highs will warm to near normal Wednesday afternoon, then above normal through the remainder of the week.

A stronger storm system moving into the region late this weekend and early next week will bring colder
temperatures, breezy conditions and chances for valley rain and mountain snow. 

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Tuesday weather

