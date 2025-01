TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Becoming mostly sunny but staying cool.

Expect northeast winds 15-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph today.

Warmer afternoon temps expected Friday through Sunday.

A strong storm system moving into the region late this weekend and early next week will bring colder

temperatures, breezy conditions, and chances for valley rain and mountain snow.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS