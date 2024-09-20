Watch Now
Breezy and cooler today and tomorrow

Highs briefly drop to the 80s, then soar back to near 100° in Tucson
Cooler air and gusty winds to start the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry and breezy as a system moves through the state today.

Highs will drop a few degrees compared to Thursday, then another significant drop Saturday as the system exits.

Highs will top out in the 80s across eastern Pima county tomorrow, with some areas staying in the 70s across Cochise and Santa Cruz counties.

Temperatures will warm to above normal on Sunday and into the new week.

Meteorologist April Madison

