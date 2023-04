TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs will drop 5-7° from yesterday as a weather system passes by to our north.

Strong westerly winds will accompany this passing system, bringing fire weather concerns mainly east of Tucson.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in place from noon to 7 PM for parts of Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties.

Another warming trend for the end of the week into this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

