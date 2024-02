TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with increasing westerly winds, especially in areas to our south and east.

As this system passes to our north, we'll see highs dropping nearly 10° today and Thursday.

Warm weather returns Friday through next weekend with potential for a wetter weather system early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS