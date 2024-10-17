Breezy and cooler air arrives ahead of a strong approaching system

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny and breezy southwest winds today, as highs drop 5-7° from yesterday.

Stronger winds and much cooler air arrive Friday into Saturday as our next stronger storm pushes through.

A Wind Advisory is in place for eastern areas Friday, with Freeze Watches across portions of Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties both Saturday and Sunday morning.

This system will also result in a chance for valley rain and high elevation mountain snow Friday into Saturday.

