TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies with breezy westerly winds today, increasing Wednesday.

Some areas, east of Tucson, are under a fire weather watch for Wednesday.

That Fire Weather Watch is for parts of Graham, Greenlee, and Cochise counties Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Highs will drop 4-6° today, and another few degrees Wednesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

