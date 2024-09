TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Excessive Heat Warnings are in place through 8 PM tonight, but temps will be slightly cooler.

Highs will drop roughly 3-4° today, then another 3-5° for the weekend.

Breezy east, southeast winds today through Sunday as high pressure transitions to our north.

Dry weather continues, except a slight chance of thunderstorms today for the White mountains.

Meteorologist April Madison

