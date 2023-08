TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're still on track for Tucson to see 110° on Saturday, as excessive heat sets in.

The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect from 10 AM today through 8 PM Sunday.

A slight uptick in moisture early next week might bring a few degrees of cooling. We'll see.

Meteorologist April Madison

