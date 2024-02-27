Between weather systems Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cloudy day with gradual clearing by tonight.
Temps will be cooler today and tonight as our next system approaches. Expect gusty winds, especially east of Tucson.
A weather system Wednesday into Wednesday night will bring widespread showers and
even a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Dry conditions return Thursday through Saturday with a warming trend into the weekend.
Another system will pass to our north around Sunday and bring with it cooler temperatures to our area.
Meteorologist April Madison
