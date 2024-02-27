Between weather systems Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cloudy day with gradual clearing by tonight.

Temps will be cooler today and tonight as our next system approaches. Expect gusty winds, especially east of Tucson.

A weather system Wednesday into Wednesday night will bring widespread showers and

even a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Dry conditions return Thursday through Saturday with a warming trend into the weekend.

Another system will pass to our north around Sunday and bring with it cooler temperatures to our area.

Meteorologist April Madison

