Between weather systems Tuesday

Breezy winds and cloudy skies today as our next weather system approaches
Between systems today
Posted at 5:28 AM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 08:38:30-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cloudy day with gradual clearing by tonight.

Temps will be cooler today and tonight as our next system approaches. Expect gusty winds, especially east of Tucson.

A weather system Wednesday into Wednesday night will bring widespread showers and
even a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Dry conditions return Thursday through Saturday with a warming trend into the weekend.

Another system will pass to our north around Sunday and bring with it cooler temperatures to our area.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Tuesday weather

