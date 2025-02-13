Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Between systems today, with warmer temps and a mix of clouds

Seasonably warm today, then gusty winds and a chance for rain and mountain snow for Valentine's Day
Between systems today, with seasonably warm temperatures
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today will be a transition day with a mix of scattered clouds and warmer temps, then becoming mostly cloudy again tonight.

Some areas could see light sprinkles, mainly to our north and southeast.

Our next weather system will move through Friday into early Saturday, bringing gusty winds and a chance for widespread rain and mountain snow.

Rain totals will likely be low, 0.01" - 0.25", with snow totals expected to be in the 1-2" range above 7,000', and 4-6" in the white mountains.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network