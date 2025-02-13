Between systems today, with warmer temps and a mix of clouds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today will be a transition day with a mix of scattered clouds and warmer temps, then becoming mostly cloudy again tonight.

Some areas could see light sprinkles, mainly to our north and southeast.

Our next weather system will move through Friday into early Saturday, bringing gusty winds and a chance for widespread rain and mountain snow.

Rain totals will likely be low, 0.01" - 0.25", with snow totals expected to be in the 1-2" range above 7,000', and 4-6" in the white mountains.

Meteorologist April Madison

