TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and a little less wind today.

Highs will run a few degrees cooler than yesterday, and about 10° below normal.

A big warm up the second half of the week, soaring to seasonal June norms in the low 100s.

Occasional afternoon breeziness will continue.

Meteorologist April Madison

