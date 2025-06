TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a high of just 97° Sunday, we'll see only a few degrees of warming today and tomorrow.

Highs will gradually warm into the second half of the week, with increasing monsoon moisture.

Increasing showers and thunderstorms this week, especially Tuesday onward.

Chances will be highest near the New Mexico border with just a very slight chance closer to Tucson.

Meteorologist April Madison

