Below average temps and breezy winds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Stronger winds return today with increasing clouds.
We will stay mostly dry with a slight chance of virga or a few sprinkles, mainly east of Tucson.
Southerly wind will be the primary concern, with 15 to 25 mph winds, plus cooler air the rest of the week.
A modest and temporary moisture increase will spread northward over eastern areas late
today for clouds and a slight chance of sprinkles, otherwise dry into next week.
Meteorologist April Madison
