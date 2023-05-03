Below average temps and breezy winds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Stronger winds return today with increasing clouds.

We will stay mostly dry with a slight chance of virga or a few sprinkles, mainly east of Tucson.

Southerly wind will be the primary concern, with 15 to 25 mph winds, plus cooler air the rest of the week.

A modest and temporary moisture increase will spread northward over eastern areas late

today for clouds and a slight chance of sprinkles, otherwise dry into next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

Increasing clouds and wind

