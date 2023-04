TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies and unseasonably warm highs again today.

Breezy and gusty winds will bring a few degrees of cooling, along with fire weather concerns Tuesday and especially Wednesday.

Another warm up for the weekend, as highs climb back to 90° in Tucson.

Meteorologist April Madison

COCHISE COUNTY WEATHER:

Cochise county weather

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS