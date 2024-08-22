Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Another typical Monsoon day, for some.

Isolated storms return to south and eastern Arizona
Isolated storms, some severe, mainly south and east today
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After yesterday's thunderstorm activity, today will be dependent on moisture and heat.

Areas not worked over yesterday will stand a better chance for storms today, mainly east of Sells.

A few storms may be strong to severe. Heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and small hail will be possible with any thunderstorm.

Thunderstorm chances become more isolated and shift east of Tucson Friday through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk