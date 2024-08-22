Another typical Monsoon day, for some.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After yesterday's thunderstorm activity, today will be dependent on moisture and heat.

Areas not worked over yesterday will stand a better chance for storms today, mainly east of Sells.

A few storms may be strong to severe. Heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and small hail will be possible with any thunderstorm.

Thunderstorm chances become more isolated and shift east of Tucson Friday through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

