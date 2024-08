TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Increasing moisture coming up from the south will somewhat enhance storm chances today and even more so by Wednesday.

Best chance today will be mainly from Tucson south and westward. The usual threats will be strong wind gusts, heavy downpours, and small hail.

High temperatures will be several degrees above average today before falling a few degrees mid to late week.

Meteorologist April Madison

